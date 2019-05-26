Letter: Reader backs John Avoli for 20th House District seat

I have known John Avoli almost forty years. He was a respected teacher, coach, and principal. When my company came to Augusta County to build and start up a new plant in 1980 John helped us to find a way and place to test and evaluate our prospective maintenance employees.

Later I served on the Board of the Frontier Culture Museum when John was Executive Director and saw first hand his administrative and leadership skills. Even later I worked for John as a volunteer and had the great pleasure and fun to travel with him to Italy.

John knows how to lead. He knows how to listen. He knows the needs of our area and he knows how to listen. He already knows the Richmond government scene. He has his priorities right and will make our area a fine Delegate from the 20th District.

Letter from Harold Cook/Waynesboro

