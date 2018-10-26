Lee-Jackson Lacrosse Classic set for Friday night

The VMI lacrosse team will host the 32nd annual Lee-Jackson Lacrosse Classic against neighbor Washington & Lee this Friday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at Drill Field 2 on North Post.

One of the longest rivalries in NCAA lacrosse, the tradition began in 1986 with the first pairing between the schools and was officially dubbed the Lee-Jackson Lacrosse Classic in 1988. VMI won the first Lee-Jackson Classic that 1988 season with a 15-9 victory at Wilson Field. The Keydets have also claimed victories in 2005 (12-4 at Alumni Memorial Field) and 2009.

Despite a strong push in the second half of last year’s game, the Keydets could not overcome a 10-3 deficit at the half as the Generals prevailed, 20-12.

At halftime, both teams will disburse throughout the crowd to collect donations to benefit Project Horizon.

Following the Classic, the Worrell-Fallon Award winners will be presented to the MVP from each school. VMI junior Johnny Daniel won the honor in last year’s game for VMI while W&L’s A.J. Witherell was named on the Generals’ side.

The award is named after DeWitt Worrell (VMI ’62) and Gary Fallon (W&L football coach, 1978-95), who helped bridge the gaps between the two schools and the community.

