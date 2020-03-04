Willoughby named ACC Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Jocelyn Willoughby has been named the recipient of the 2019-20 Kay Yow Award as the ACC Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Willoughby, earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia in global development studies last May, and is currently enrolled in the leadership and public policy program at the Batten School, is the first player in program history to win the honor, which has been bestowed annually since 2008.

She is the fourth UVA student-athlete to be named the scholar-athlete of the year for their sport this year as Joe Bell (men’s soccer), Jordan Mack (football) and Rachel Robinson (field hockey) have all been recognized by the ACC.

Willoughby was also named to the 2019-20 All-ACC Academic Team, making her Virginia’s first four-time recipient of that honor.

Since the team’s inception in 1998, there have only been 12 players who have earned the award four times.

Willoughby, who leads the ACC in scoring (19.5 points per game) and ranks 12th in rebounding (7.5 per game), was named All-ACC First Team in votes by the Blue Ribbon Panel and the league’s head coaches.

She is a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team honoree, the only player in the ACC to earn that honor in each of the last two years.

