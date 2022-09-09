JMU hosts Norfolk State, aiming at 2-0 start in 2022

The James Madison football team looks to build off its season-opening thumping of Middle Tennessee State when the Dukes host Norfolk State on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. Life in FBS started off on a fantastic note last week, and momentum is building as conference play is right around the corner. Meanwhile, Norfolk State loss to fellow Sun Belt side Marshall in the opener, 55-3. JMU play the Thundering Herd later on this season.

Here’s what to know:

Where to watch?

The game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET, and it will air on ESPN3.

What to know about JMU

This team goes as transfer quarterback Todd Centeio goes, and so far, that’s going pretty well. The former Colorado State gunslinger had an incredible debut last week, tying the school record for touchdowns thrown with six. He also ran for 110 yards on 14 carries. The offense was electric, the defense dominated the line of scrimmage, and we may see something similar here.

What to know about Norfolk State

The Spartans showed next to nothing against Marshall, producing just 114 yards of total offense. They averaged 2.5 yards per play, they were 1-for-12 on third down and turned the ball over twice. They have to be able to do better on first down to have any chance.

Prediction

The Dukes dominate from start to finish, moving to 2-0 on the season with another comfortable win. JMU 55, Norfolk State 10