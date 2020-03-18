JMU going online for remainder of spring: Commencement cancelled

James Madison University announced today that it is extending online and remote instruction through the remainder of the spring semester, and spring commencement ceremonies have been postponed.

“In light of updated guidance from federal and state governments, we have decided to continue with online and remote learning through the end of spring semester, which will include final exams,” JMU President Jonathan R. Alger said in a communication shared with the university community. “I recognize that this is disappointing news for many students who had hopes of returning to campus and regaining a sense of normalcy in the coming weeks, and we will do everything we can to maintain our sense of community during this difficult period.”

For summer sessions, JMU will be offering primarily online courses except for required clinical and experiential activities, which are still under review.

Registration for summer classes has been delayed two weeks to April 6 and additional information on this is forthcoming.

All events on campus are cancelled, regardless of size, through May 15.

