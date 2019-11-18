JLARC to review casino gaming in Virginia at Nov. 25 meeting

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will present a report on casino gaming laws at its next meeting on Monday, Nov. 25 in Richmond.

The 2019 General Assembly passed Senate Bill 1126 to authorize commercial casinos in five localities — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Richmond — and its enactment was made contingent on a review by JLARC and the 2020 General Assembly’s approval.

JLARC reviewed casino gaming laws in other states, evaluated the Commonwealth’s current and potential governance structures, projected potential revenues from expanded forms of gaming, and evaluated the impact of expanded gaming on the Virginia Lottery, historical and live horse racing revenue, and charitable gaming revenue.

The meeting will also include a review of operations and performance of the Office of the Attorney General.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in the Shared Committee Room of the Pocahontas Building (Room E007, Ground Floor, 900 E. Main St.) in Richmond.

Reports will be uploaded to JLARC’s website (jlarc.virginia.gov/calendar.asp) following the presentation. In addition to these reports, staff will present their recommendations for legislative action from previous JLARC reports.

About JLARC

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) was established by the legislature to evaluate the operations and performance of state agencies and programs. The commission comprises 14 members of the General Assembly (and the Auditor of Public Accounts as an ex-officio member). JLARC employs a full-time staff to carry out research founded on four principles: integrity, rigor, objectivity, and nonpartisanship. For more information, visit jlarc.virginia.gov or call (804) 786-1258.

