Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
jason beck as the offensive coordinator at uva one person was surprised there wasnt interest
Sports

Jason Beck as the OC at UVA: One person was surprised there wasn’t interest

Chris Graham
Last updated:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Should Jason Beck have been in the running for the offensive coordinator job at UVA? His mentor, Robert Anae, was, from what I understand, among those who thought so.

Beck, a former BYU QB who served as quarterbacks coach under Anae on Bronco Mendenhall’s staffs at BYU and at Virginia, ended up following Anae to Syracuse, where the two have flipped the script for what had been a floundering offense under Dino Babers, who entered the season on the hottest of hot seats, and now has ‘Cuse unbeaten and in the Top 25.

After Mendenhall made his stunning announcement that he was stepping down in December, Anae initially stayed on at UVA to coach the offense through the team’s preparations for the Fenway Bowl, then decided after AD Carla Williams announced the hire of Tony Elliott to serve as the next head coach at Virginia to move on.

Anae was not interested in trying to stay on with an offensive-minded head coach, but he thought Beck would get a shot at the job, and it was Beck to whom Mendenhall assigned the play-calling duties for the bowl game.

A COVID issue ended up canceling the game, and a few days later, Anae was on his way to Syracuse, with Beck at his side.

Beck, again, from what I have come to know about what transpired, didn’t get the time of day from Elliott, who ultimately went with Des Kitchings for the offensive coordinator job.

Until his hire at UVA, Kitchings had had two previous stints as an offensive coordinator, the final five games of the 2010 season as the interim OC at Vanderbilt, and one season at NC State, in 2019, on the staff of Dave Doeren, who decided not to retain him after the Pack stumbled to a 4-8 finish, with the offense ranking 11th in the ACC.

State followed up that 4-8 finish in 2019 with an 8-4 record in 2020, a 9-3 record in 2021, and the Pack is out to a 5-1 start in 2022.

It was an interesting choice to go with Kitchings given what was lacking there in the track record, and while Beck has no track record at this stage in his coaching career in terms of serving as a coordinator and play-caller, the situation at UVA was tailor-made for him to get out to a good start, with Brennan Armstrong, top wideouts Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson and a veteran offensive line set to return.

The linemen who left – Bobby Haskins to USC, Olu Oluwatimi to Michigan, Ryan Swoboda to Central Florida, Joe Bissinger to SMU – all moved on from Virginia after Anae and Beck did.

Oh, and tight end Jelani Woods, now catching TD passes in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, would have also stayed on, again, yeah, from what I’ve come to know.

Imagine that.

The way things turned out, Beck ended up with Anae at Syracuse, which has the ACC’s fourth-best offense (38.4 points per game, 441.6 yards per game) this season, after ranking 10th in points (24.9) and 11th in total offense (366.5 yards per game) a year ago, and has QB Garrett Shrader completing 70.9 percent of his passes (last year: 52.9 percent) with a 176.2 passer rating (last year: 113.7).

And at Virginia, Kitchings has flipped what was the ACC’s best offense (515.8 yards per game) that scored 34.9 points per game into the 11th-best (356.8 yards per game) and is scoring 17.8 points per game.

And Armstrong, who last year completed 65.2 percent of his passes, averaged 404.5 yards per game, passed for 31 TDs and had a 156.4 passer rating, is completing 55.0 percent of his passes, is averaging 227.2 passing yards per game, has passing TDs and a 110.4 passer rating.

No wonder Elliott is tired of all the talk about last year.

He has to know that he made the wrong call there.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

bon secours
, ,

Congressman McEachin expresses concern for Bon Secours’ lack of comprehensive care for disadvantaged patients
Rebecca Barnabi
grief journeys camp

Hospice of the Piedmont camp reinforces to kids, teens that ‘they are not alone’ in their grief
Crystal Graham

Children and teens from Central Virginia are on the path to healing after a day camp in Free Union.

jericho vs. danielson aew

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Chris Jericho-Bryan Danielson 3 highlights Toronto card
Chris Graham

Chris Jericho isn’t from Toronto, but he is from Canada, so for tonight, at least, the heel Ring of Honor world champ will be the face when he defends his belt against former ROH champ Bryan Danielson.

hitachi energy richmond

Hitachi Energy to expand in Halifax County, create 165 new jobs
Crystal Graham
plant a tree
,

Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
Crystal Graham
Charlottesville Acting on Climate Together

Charlottesville continues to seek feedback on Climate Action Plan
Crystal Graham
Hansel Aguilar

Charlottesville: Police Civilian Oversight Board executive director steps down
Crystal Graham