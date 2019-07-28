Jack Salt signs pro contract to play in Poland

UVA basketball alum Jack Salt has signed a professional contract with Trefl Sopot in Poland.

The 6’10” center averaged 3.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for Virginia in its 2018-2019 national-championship campaign, and played with the Phoenix Suns in the 2019 NBA Summer League.

A defensive specialist, Salt started 106 games over his four years at UVA, which compiled a 118-25 record in his four seasons on Grounds.

Salt apparently had some interest from the New Zealand Breakers team that plays in the Australia-based National Basketball League. Salt had come up through the Breakers club as a junior and development player, but reports from New Zealand indicate that Salt had let on to Breakers officials that he wanted to start his pro career in Europe as opposed to returning home.

Trefl Sopot plays in the Polska Liga Koszykówki, a 16-team league with a mix of Polish, other European and American players, including Clemson alum Gabe DeVoe.

Trefl Sopot finished 7-23 in 2018-2019.

Story by Chris Graham

