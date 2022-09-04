Ivy Talk to explore history of African-American educational experience
The Ivy Creek Foundation will host its September Ivy Talk virtually on the history of African American schools in Albemarle County on Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Lorenzo Dickerson will feature his documentary, “Albemarle’s Black Classrooms.”
From post-emancipation education, to the first students to desegregate Albemarle County Public Schools, this talk will share the history of the African-American educational experience. Pulling from local stories, research, as well as his own experience as a student in the county, Dickerson will discuss one- and two-room schoolhouses, Rosenwald Schools, Brown v. Board, Jackson P. Burley High School, the Albemarle 26 and more.
Expect a historical experience filled with visuals including archival photography, as well as video clips of local community members sharing first-hand experiences.
“Ivy Creek Foundation is honored to host Mr. Dickerson. We are proud to be showing a documentary about Albemarle’s Black classrooms,” said Sue Erhardt, executive director of Ivy Creek Foundation. “It is important to learn and share our local history. I hope you can join us for this important event.”
Dickerson is a filmmaker/photographer and founder of Maupintown Media with documentary films that focus on sharing stories of African-American history and culture in Virginia. His films have been shown in various film festivals, broadcast on PBS and used as a teaching tool in K-12 and college classrooms throughout the country. His own Maupintown Film Festival is held annually at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in Charlottesville.
A native of Charlottesville/Albemarle, Dickerson earned a BBA in business management and MBA in marketing from Strayer University and got started as a filmmaker sharing the stories of his own family, including being enslaved at Castle Hill plantation, their participation in the Great Migration, attending an historic Rosenwald School, and desegregating Albemarle County Public Schools.
His dedication to community work in the local area was awarded with the 2019 Community Leadership Award from the Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Charlottesville, and he is a 2022 Community Fellow In-Residence at the Equity Center at the University of Virginia. Lorenzo now serves on the board of directors at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater, Preservation Piedmont and VPM’s community advisory board.
This talk is free and open to the public but registration is required as it is virtual.
The Ivy Creek Foundation mission is to inspire and engage our community in the stewardship of our natural resources and the rich African American cultural history by connecting people to the past and present by honoring the land, history and community.
To register for this event, visit https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks