Is the streaming giant Netflix worth paying in 2022?

Published Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, 12:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

What started as a DVD renting service back in 1997, has evolved to become the streaming giant of the 21st century. Netflix has come a long way and has evolved from its old practices but how do we know if it is not just another streaming service?

While there are options like Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, etc., one might ask why Netflix? That’s what we’re here to answer. Here, we will share the top reasons why Netflix is worth paying for in 2022. We have a list of undeniable features like free VPNs with which you can access Netflix. There’s much more to share so let’s get started.

1. Netflix continuously brings new content

Netflix currently has a library of more than 16,000+ movies and shows. They also try to add new content every single month. It even notifies the users of upcoming releases. Netflix takes one large step forward by having its own production house, which has produced gems like Stranger Things, The Witcher, The Crown, The Irishman, etc. Some of the best actors and directors have jumped to Netflix like Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, etc. It also reduces its content every month but only to make room for more new productions.

2. Netflix is affordable, reliable, and convenient

This can be said about every streaming service, but Netflix has a top-notch level in terms of convenience and reliability. Netflix offers 3 plans: Basic, Standard, and Premium.

The Basic Plan gives one screen with a standard definition, for just £5.99 / $8.99 / AU$10.99 a month.

The Standard Plan gives up to two screens with HD viewing, for just £9.99 / $13.99 / AU$15.99 per month.

During the pandemic, the subscription rose only 1$ and it is still a great choice, based on the amount of content currently in the lineup for release. Netflix is accessible through any and every device, be it gaming consoles, smart devices, or computers.

3. Netflix is bagging award-winning features

Not only are they producing content, but their productions are getting award recognitions. In 2019, The Irishman was released, and the movie got over 300+ nominations. Shows like Stranger Things, The Witcher, The Crown are stealing spots at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Netflix also gives untethered access to award-winning legendary movies like Forrest Gump, The Devil’s Advocate, The Aviator, etc.

In the recent 2018 Oscars, the Netflix production “Roma” bagged 10 nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. No doubt, Netflix is taking over the industry with its excellent writing and production.

4. Netflix is neat to use

The interface of Netflix is very user-friendly, fast, and easy. One of the things that set Netflix apart from the bunch is its secret codes. Netflix has designated a series of codes to different genres and subgenres. If a person is looking for a specific type of genre, he/she can type in the secret code and Netflix shows all the movies in the specific genre. It even shows some hidden flicks that do not pop up in the recommendation system.

A few examples of the secret codes on Netflix are as follows:

Romantic comedies: 5475

Teen comedies: 3519

Action and Adventure: 1365

Spy action and adventure movies: 10702

Crime action and adventure movies: 9584

Documentaries: 6839

Science and nature documentaries: 2595

Historical documentaries: 5349

You can access huge content with these Netflix categories codes.

5. Netflix has a global library (not really)

This probably needs a lot more explanation. Netflix’s library is technically region-bound. This means that US Netflix does not work in all regions. So, in case you are traveling, your Netflix library will change based on the location from where you’re using it.

There is a way to set your location based on the kind of Netflix you plan to stream. That way is by use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). VPNs can help you get any location’s I.P Address and can let you stream shows and movies that are regionally limited. However, Netflix is trying to seal this VPN gate for good. Still, there are free and paid VPN options for you to use for streaming the global library of Netflix.

Conclusion

As you can see, Netflix is the reigning king of Streaming sites. But there are still some features that have it slightly lacking. For instance, Netflix does not have live TV coverage, and everything is just movies and TV shows. It does make up for it by maintaining the standard of global release dates.

Also, Netflix has great productions lined up for 2022 and some of its most underrated stuff includes interactive movie experience and EVEN GAMES. Netflix has a lot planned to amaze its users in 2022 which is why it is worth buying.

Story by Christopher K. Hursey

Related



