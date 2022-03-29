Increasing popularity of trading with mobile apps in 2022

Over the past few years, the world has become more and more familiar with trading and investing. Celebrities buy bitcoins. New cryptos appear every day. All of this makes trading look promising in 2022. It is because trading with mobile apps is becoming increasingly popular in 2022. Check bit iq to get a piece of detailed information about bitcoin trading.

FBS PR Manager Daria Ivanova said starting trading has become easier because many financial technology companies are helping people to enter the world of finance. But, first, it is essential to depend on a trusted broker with a strong reputation. “Trading brokers provide quick access to the market. Trading with a mobile application is one way to do it,” he added.

Daria said FBS Trader is a complete mobile trading platform from FBS, an internationally licensed broker. This application is designed to make trading easily accessible from anywhere and anytime, using only a smartphone. This application is gaining popularity due to its simple interface, comprehensive trading instruments, and informative charts. Everything needed for trading is provided in one application.

He explained that “To understand the market and its structure better, we should also master the theory. That’s why the mobile trading platform offers free educational content”. For example, he continued, FBS Trader has a built-in education tab with real-life examples, practical tips, videos, and even a virtual assistant. In addition, the information provided is accessible for everyone to apply because the material is divided by levels, from beginners with no financial knowledge to advanced traders who are experienced.

As soon as the trader feels confident and understands how the market works, the trader can move forward and start trading on the Real Account. Then, traders apply their knowledge to check the effectiveness of their trading strategies in real market situations and, therefore, can make money. In the end, the earnings from trading can be withdrawn.

Daria further said that when people trade with a mobile platform, they make a big step towards financial freedom. Trading apps provide an excellent opportunity to make money on the go, which saves time and provides additional income. “In addition, benefits such as spending more time with family, traveling the world, enjoying hobbies, etc., will further increase the popularity of trading applications in the future,” he concluded.

Crypto market still volatile

Crypto asset investors have been worried about the market situation in recent times. Unfortunately, the crypto market has recently been hit by bad luck, where almost all crypto assets have crashed.

Tokocrypto trader Afid Soegiono sees investors wary of this significant correction, although the recovery has been seen slowly.

“The ten large-cap crypto assets were observed to be still weakening. Only a few digital stablecoins strengthened slightly. The correction in the crypto market was due to panic selling, so this correction is not predicted to last long,” Afid said in a statement.

In addition, other factors such as the rejection of The SEC regarding the Bitcoin Spot ETF and the Russian Central Bank prohibit the use and mining of cryptocurrencies, “he explained. Some analysts predict that the market will still be corrected in the long term due to liquidation. This decline, of course, raises concerns about a crypto winter. However, will this time enter the crypto winter?

“All experts can’t be sure, but it may happen. Bitcoin will enter the crypto winter; other crypto assets will be affected. If there is a crypto winter, it is estimated that the period will be short,” he said. Investors think this is a good time to invest when the crypto market is down. However, investors need to be wary of this, considering that crypto volatility is still relatively high and no positive catalyst can revive its performance, even though it looks like it will rebound.

Again, investors must understand the risks of investing in crypto assets. Perform fundamental analysis by studying crypto assets before investing and conducting technical analysis to determine the right time to buy, sell or take profit assets. Well, for those of you who are just starting your first investment in Bitcoin, at least there are several ways to learn Bitcoin trading for beginners that have been proven to reduce the risk of investor losses.

Story by Jean Nichols

