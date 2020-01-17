Improve farming businesses with financial planning workshops

A series of financial planning workshops for the agricultural community are being held in January and February.

The sessions will cover a variety of farm business and financial topics such as taxes; business and law; and crop, health, life and property and casualty insurance.

The Paul D. Camp Community College Regional Workforce Development Center in Franklin is hosting the series, which was created in partnership with area experts and is sponsored by Farm Credit.

Representatives from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation and Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. will lead workshops on crop insurance on Jan. 28; marketing, hedging, tariffs and risk on Feb. 4; and risk management and farm succession on Feb. 11.

“The valuable knowledge shared with producers during these sessions will be vital in proper planning for generations to come as we enter a new year,” said Jim Jervey, a VFBMIC agent in Southampton County, who will present one of the workshops. “It’s a really great series and a wonderful tool for farmers.”

The sessions will be held from 9-11 a.m. in the Technology Theater at the workforce center, 100 N. College Drive. The $50 registration fee covers all eight sessions and is good for two attendees. Participants can select specific workshops or attend all of them.

For the full workshop schedule and more information, call 757-569-6050 or visit pdc.edu/workforce-development/farming.

