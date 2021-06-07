Hunt takes reins as interim superintendent at Fishburne Military School

Lt. Col. Robert Hunt has taken office as the chief administrator at Fishburne Military School following a transitional and organizational week.

Hunt will serve as interim superintendent as the Fishburne-Hudgins Educational Foundation Inc. search committee begins the process of identifying the next head of school.

Hunt takes over for Mark Black, whose five-year term as superintendent at FMS ended last month.

Hunt, who has served as Fishburne Military School’s Senior Army Instructor since 2002, brings a wealth of classroom and military experience to the position. Following a distinguished 22-year career in the United States Army, he spent the last 19 years leading the school’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program.

“Col. Hunt has worked tirelessly over the years to make Fishburne Military School’s JROTC program one of the finest in the nation,” said Joe Johnson, ’71, F-HEF chairman. “Bob’s extensive classroom and coaching career at FMS has positively impacted the lives of thousands of young men over the course of two decades. No one is more respected on campus or more capable of leading our school ever forward. We are blessed to have him serve as interim Superintendent of Fishburne Military School.”

“During my time at Fishburne, I have seen first-hand how cadets have grown and performed to their full potential with the support of dedicated faculty, staff, and parents,” Hunt said. “I look forward to working even more closely with the wonderful faculty and staff here at FMS as we continue to carry out the school’s mission and sustain the positive momentum we’ve established.”

A recipient of the US Army Public Service Award, Hunt taught Leadership Education and Training (L.E.T.) II, III and IV while coaching Fishburne’s drill teams, Academic Bowl Team and Leadership Bowl Team.

Hunt also established and coached the school’s CyberPatriots team, and was previously responsible for planning and coordinating all training events for the Fishburne Military School Corps of Cadets, a US Army JROTC Honor Unit with Distinction.

