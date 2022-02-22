Howdyshell to represent Virginia at 2022 Senior America Pageant

Linda Huntley, state administrator of the Ms. Virginia Senior America, met with Rhonda Howdyshell of Middlebrook to discuss details of representing Virginia at the Senior America Pageant planned in Hershey, Pa., the end of September.

The Senior America Pageant celebrates the “Age of Elegance” for women 60 years of age and over, showcasing the valuable contributions for senior women in society.

Howdyshell, a 67-years-old grandmother and the president of her own company, CrownClips, retired from the corporate world in 2016 with 50 years of service. She enjoys working with various charities and organizations including The Cinderella Project of the Shenandoah Valley, Soldier’s Angels, meeting food insecurity needs through a free pantry, and the Middlebrook Ruritan Club.

Howdyshell is an accomplished speaker who loves to provide inspirational stories of victory over adversity and address why she enjoys being a senior model and competing in the pageant world.

There will be a coronation ceremony for Howdyshell on Saturday, April 2 from noon until 3 p.m. It is a meet and greet with refreshments and a champagne toast at the Ironwood Country Club in Staunton.