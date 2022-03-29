How to protect your rights when buying cannabis seeds online

Many states today allow for the use of marijuana. Some states permit residents to use cannabis for medicinal purposes, other states allow people to use marijuana recreationally, and certain states permit both usages.

As the public becomes more aware of the benefits associated with marijuana use, the popularity of this substance will grow. Many people will choose to grow cannabis at home, much as they do other crops. What do these individuals need to know regarding buying cannabis seeds online?

Know state laws

Each state establishes laws regarding the use of cannabis for medicinal or recreational purposes. These laws dictate how much cannabis a person may have in their possession, how many plants they can grow, where they grow these plants, and more. Furthermore, laws differ when a person grows cannabis for sale rather than for personal use. These laws change regularly, and it falls on the buyer to know what current law permits and prohibits at the time of purchase.

Retailers also sell cannabis seeds for other purposes. For example, people may use the seeds for bird food or fishing bait. Does this make their possession legal in states where cannabis use remains illegal for recreational or medicinal use? Again, this depends on the state, and a person may wish to speak with an attorney before making a purchase so they don’t find themselves in legal trouble.

Federal law

Unfortunately, the federal government doesn’t allow for the sale, purchase, use, or cultivation of cannabis today. It sees seeds as cannabis, just as it views the flowers or edibles. Technically, no person in America can buy, sell, use, or cultivate this plant anywhere in the country because federal law supersedes the laws of individual states. Nevertheless, the United States government hasn’t interfered when individual states have legalized the use of the substance.

In those states that have legalized the use of marijuana, people may purchase seeds. However, they cannot transport the seeds across state lines. People may wish to buy seeds in the state where they live to ensure the shipping service doesn’t confiscate the seeds. Some people choose to buy locally to avoid this issue but find they must deal with a limited selection.

Buying seeds online

Consumers must carefully choose a seed bank when making a purchase. Consider the reputation of each seed bank and its time in the industry. Read reviews from consumers to learn which seed banks to use and which to avoid. Third-party sites serve as the ideal place to gather this information, as they share both positive and negative reviews. Seed bank websites typically only share positive reviews from satisfied customers.

Furthermore, learn where the seeds originate and ask about crossing and backcrossing. Avoid buying seeds with no history, as there is no way to know what you are getting. Finally, learn about shipping and payment options. Try to find a seller that offers discreet shipping and multiple payment options. Place small orders, so if the shipping service confiscates the package, the loss isn’t as great.

Cannabis laws change regularly. It falls on the consumer to know the current laws in their state. Always review current laws before making a purchase, even if you made one if the past few weeks. Knowledge is key when buying cannabis seeds, so take nothing for granted. Do your research and you are less likely to encounter problems.

Story by Isabella Thomas

