How to migrate from Shopify to WooCommerce

Shopify is a superb system for introducing your first online store. Nevertheless, as your store grows, you’ll likely begin to see the constraints that include this held platform. If you feel that you have actually outgrown it, moving from Shopify to WooCommerce is easier than you may believe.

With WooCommerce, you obtain complete control over your store. You can configure whatever from tax obligations to including personalized shipping approaches. In addition, you can release hundreds or hundreds of products, all completely free.

This post will certainly discuss what you require to recognize to migrate from Shopify to WooCommerce in 2022. We’ll stroll you via the prep work and also guide you detailed as you relocate your shop. Let’s get right to function.

Why you should consider moving from Shopify to WooCommerce

The main reason to relocate from Shopify to WooCommerce is that the last is built on top of open-source software applications. It uses WordPress, enabling you to develop any website you want on any type of organizing platform of your selection. Unlike Shopify, WooCommerce does not bill you to unlock features. You also won’t require to pay any kind of handling charges to offer items.

You still need to pay for organizing if you’re utilizing WordPress and also WooCommerce together. Nevertheless, you’re not connected to any kind of details platform. As a result, you can choose whichever host fits your total needs.

How to migrate from Shopify to WooCommerce

Now that you have web hosting in position, it’s time to start moving your shop from Shopify to WooCommerce. That procedure entails moving every one of your shop’s products and also recreating its format and also style in WooCommerce. Nevertheless, before we can reach that, we require to establish WordPress.

Set up WordPress

WordPress supplies numerous setup techniques depending on which kind of host you’re utilizing. For instance, managed WordPress hosts usually establish the CMS immediately for you when you develop a new website.

If your host does not supply an automatic WordPress setup, we advise that you check out your hosting control board. Right here, you could have access to a software application installer such as Softaculous, which will certainly allow you to set up WordPress in a few minutes.

Conversely, you can likewise download and also set up WordPress manually, which is much more straightforward than it may appear. The software application is offered for download at WordPress.org. It additionally includes a well-known ‘five-minute’ installer that strolls you with the entire procedure once you publish the data to your server.

Set up WooCommerce

When you mount WordPress, you’ll access to the control panel. From here, you have complete control over your website’s setups, design, and also the web content that you release.

Given that you want to move to an on-line shop, you’ll first need to mount WooCommerce. To do so, go to Plugins > Include New as well as type “WooCommerce” in the search bar at the top of the display.

WooCommerce needs to come up as one of the initial results that you see.

Click the Install Currently button next to the WooCommerce alternative. After that, await WordPress to download and also mount the plugin.

This procedure will certainly take place behind-the-scenes, so don’t leave the page until the Activate button shows up beside WooCommerce. Once it does, click it.

That’s it! Now WooCommerce is up as well as ready to go. That means you can start releasing and marketing items. Nonetheless, you currently have a complete listing of products at Shopify, so let’s move your magazine over to WooCommerce.

Use a solution to import Shopify information right into WooCommerce

Migrating from Shopify to WooCommerce is common. There are entire plugins as well as services dedicated to streamlining the procedure. The advantage of using Shopify migration tools is that they automate the entire procedure and also allow you to port data that you can’t with straightforward CSV data.

Cart2Cart is one practical tool. It allows you to attach WooCommerce with Shopify by migrating each data factor from one platform to the various other.

Cart2Cart provides restricted complementary movements that enable you to move part of your Shopify supply over to WooCommerce. Nonetheless, if you desire accessibility to the device’s total set of functions, you’ll require to pay. Costs differ depending on the number of items you wish to import and if you want to consist of consumer and order information and blog posts.

Cart2Cart supplies an estimating device on its site. Nonetheless, to give you a suggestion of just how much the service expenses, moving a complete Shopify shop with 100 items to WooCommerce would run you roughly $120.

If you intend to use Cart2Cart, go on and also enroll in an account. As soon as you access your dashboard, the system will certainly ask you to pick both source and location carts.

The source, in this situation, is Shopify, and also WooCommerce is the destination.

Replicate as well as paste the API in the Cart2Cart movement food selection as well as enter your shop’s URL along with it.

Configuring the target cart (your WooCommerce shop) is much easier. All you need to do is enter your WordPress login information (for the manager account), and you’re excellent to go.

Go into that information and click choose entities.

Cart2Cart will certainly take a moment to prepare the migration process. If the credentials are correct, the program will ask you which data you want to move from Shopify to WooCommerce.

The service will certainly likewise provide a number of paid bonus for movement, consisting of images, order IDs, and also extra. Select the options that you want and begin the migration. Relying on how much data you need to export/import, the process can take a while.

Later, Cart2Cart will certainly reveal you a successful display as well as offer you an alternative to send you to your WooCommerce shop, where you’ll have the ability to see the results.

Recreate your Shopify shop’s design (or begin again)

If you had a look at any of your WooCommerce store’s web pages, you probably observed that they look absolutely nothing like their Shopify equivalents. That’s due to the fact that you’re still utilizing among the default WordPress themes.

At this phase, you have 2 choices for how to approach your new store’s style:.

Recreating the design of your Shopify shop.

Starting over with a new WooCommerce template.

Both methods stand, and they both entail trying to find the excellent WooCommerce style for your shop. On the one hand, recreating your Shopify shop design can make the change much more seamless for existing customers.

On the other hand, WordPress uses considerably even more customization alternatives than Shopify. With the CMS, you get accessibility to several web page building contractor plugins that deal with WooCommerce and also allow you to tailor your shop whatsoever you see fit.

To customize your shop, you can also utilize the built-in Block Editor with a WooCommerce-friendly motif. Either approach is viable. So, choose what to do with all the features that WordPress and WooCommerce offer you.

Configure your WooCommerce setups

Importing products into WooCommerce as well as personalizing your store’s style is just the beginning. Before you can begin marketing items through WooCommerce, you are still required to configure a selection of settings, consisting of:

Repayment as well as delivery options.

Security settings.

Email notification choices.

Product setups.

Tax obligation alternatives.

If you bear in mind the process of configuring your Shopify store, all of those settings must appear acquainted. Nonetheless, WooCommerce provides you far more control over just how you established your on internet store.

The main WooCommerce documentation consists of a total guide on how to configure its settings. Once you’re done tweaking your store’s setups, we suggest checking out some WooCommerce expansions.

Summary

Migrating from Shopify to WooCommerce entails a lot of work. You not only need to import as well as export products from one shop to another, however, you likewise need to re-design your whole internet site from scratch. Fortunately, WordPress makes it simple to obtain your new shop resembling what you want.

With WooCommerce, you get even more control over your store than what Shopify deals. This is thanks to WordPress’ open-source nature and also its substantial popularity. Consequently, you’ll likely never lack brand-new attributes to attempt in your shop.

Story by Andrew WIlliams

