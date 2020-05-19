How to choose an online sportsbook in the state of Virginia

Published Tuesday, May. 19, 2020, 8:33 am

With mobile and in-person sports betting now permitted in Virginia, there is expected to be an influx of sportsbooks operating in the state. As many as 17 mobile operators could start accepting wagers in the state giving residents a huge amount of choice. But for newcomers to sports betting, this could also prove to be confusing. So, how do you go about selecting the best sportsbooks? Don’t worry, it is much easier than you think.

Wagering for the first time

When people wager for the first time, they usually have a particular sport in mind. They might want to bet on the winner of the 2021 Super Bowl or who will win their regional Conference. Or they might prefer to bet on European soccer or rugby leagues. Some betting sites might specialise in certain sports, and this can quickly become clear by the way the sports menus are laid out on their websites. For example, most European betting sites prioritise soccer betting and the markets and odds for the most popular leagues will often be the first thing you see when you land on their sports pages.

Betting review sites

To solve the issue of what site to choose, it might be helpful to use an online betting review site. These are websites which list and review all the betting sites available in your region. So, wherever you are in the world, you can find a site to suit you. For example, bettors in New Zealand might check out Betpal New Zealand, while UK players would refer to the British version of the site. It really is that straightforward.

What do these sites tell you?

First, they tell you what sites are available in your region. Then they tell you what promotions and offers are available for new customers. They also explain how these offers work and whether there are any strings attached. A welcome offer can take many forms such as a free sports bet, or free spins on a video slot game. These comparison websites also tell you which sites have the best choice of wagering options.

Gambling suites

Some people have no interest in sport but want to wager on casino games or video slots. These days, most betting sites cover all types of wagering, so you will find sports wagering and casino gambling side-by-side. So, if you are a slot player, you might choose a site with the biggest range slot games. Some sites have less than one hundred, while others have thousands to choose from.

Key things to look for

Sports bettors should for a few things in particular: choice of markets, competitive odds, and quick payouts. You may also want to make sure the website you are choosing has a good reputation for customer service. Once again, these comparison sites can help to guide you in the right direction.

With sports betting still a relatively new phenomenon in Virginia, it might take a few months for state-specific comparison sites to get up and running but there are already plenty of review sites out there to give you an idea of the best sites for US customers. Once you are up and running, you can start wagering on any event you can imagine from important upcoming boxing fights to US major league sports and more.

