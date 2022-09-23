Menu
how to bet on the green bay packers in wisconsin wisconsin sports betting sites
Commercial

How to Bet On The Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Last updated:

NFL Preseason Week 1- Packers vs 49ers Odds, Picks and Predictions

NFL action returns for its third week, and we are on hand to guide you through placing your bets in Wisconsin ahead of an intriguing clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How To Bet On The Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin

 

Customers yet to open an account with Bovada, our pick for Week 3 of the NFL this weekend, can claim a sports betting bonus by following the instructions listed below.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for the Green Bay Packers
  2. Make a qualifying deposit after signing up.
  3. Get your Wisconsin sports betting bonus.
  4. Place your NFL bets at the best Wisconsin sports betting site.

The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For Green Bay Packers 2022

 

Sites
Highlights
Register
75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750
Accepts Players From Most US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $250
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
150% 1st Deposit Bonus up to $300
Accepts Players From Most US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
125% Deposit Bonus up to $3,125
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $500
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus

How To Watch Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 

  • 🏈  NFL: Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, 25th September 2022
  • ⏱ Time: 4:25 p.m CT
  • 🏟 Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
  • 📺  NFL TV Channels: Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

 

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -116 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers -103 BetOnline logo

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Odds For 2022

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +450
Kansas City Chiefs +700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +800
Philadelphia Eagles +1000
Green Bay Packers +1400

Green Bay Packers NFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds
Buccs +285
Packers +500
Eagles +500
Rams +650
49ers +900

 

The Best Betting Sites In Wisconsin for Green Bay Packers Betting

 

  • Bovada – No.1 Ohio Sports Betting Site
  • Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetOnline – $1000 In NFL Free Bets
  • BetUS –  Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

 

Bovada is right at the top of our NFL betting sites – they have a site specially tailored towards the American audience and offer a wide array of markets including individual match money lines, player prop bets and points spreads.

 

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for NFL week three. Bovada have taken their generosity to new heights, matching your initial deposit to 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 ready to use on Green Bay’s clash with Tampa and beyond.

 

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

 

Click Here To Get $750 in Bonuses

EveryGame – $750 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

 

Everygame is also certainly very high on our picks given they have a fantastic desktop and mobile platform along with some of the most competitive odds among offshore bookmakers.

Better yet, Everygame also has a lucrative welcome bonus ready to be claimed, which includes a total free bet of $750 to use three times – one for each deposit worth $250.

 

Everygame Cleveland Browns Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

 

Claim the Everygame Offer

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

 

BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for this weekend, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more.

 

The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Wisconsin Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

 

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash!

 

Green Bay Packers Free Bet at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $2,500 In Free Bets For The Green Bay Packers

 

BetUS is also one of the best places to bet this weekend given their site is heavily weighted towards American sports and in particular, the NFL.

 

Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports, from the most popular events such as the NBA and the NHL right the way down to more niche sports.

BetUS Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Wisconsin Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

 

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below!

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On The Green Bay Packers

 

MyBookie are last on our list, but by no means least. Aside from having a vast sportsbook with thousands of odds on over 20 different sports, they possess one of the smoothest online casinos with virtual poker, slots and table games all on offer.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Wisconsin Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

 

Claim MyBookie betting offer by clicking the link!

 

Cleveland Browns Free Bet at MyBookie

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced sports journalist with a strong background in football writing and the betting industry. Also a first class sports journalism graduate with an extensive portfolio featuring work with leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media.

