How much does a slot machine cost?

Published Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022, 11:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Well, like in most cases, it depends. Depending on the shop and the slot machine, the prices can vary considerably. It can be anywhere from under 100 dollars to thousands of dollars.

To see the exact price, let’s look into the manufacturing expenses and what to expect when looking for the end product.

The evolution of slots

Since their inception, slots have changed dramatically, becoming more technologically complex over more than 100 years. If the cost was not that high in the early 20th century, things look very different today.

However, this is not the only change; over time, the return rate increased from 3% to 45% today. All those changes together had a significant impact on the overall price of a slot machine.

How much does it cost to make a slot machine?

Firstly, the slot machine frame or cabinet price can range from $500 to over $2000 depending on the materials used to construct it. This price tag is high because it also includes a power source, sound system, card reader, switches, and lights.

Another essential part is the LCD; compared to other pieces, this one should not cost more than $300. Also, you will need a VGA converter to connect the display to the embedded gaming board, which should be up to $100.

The next crucial piece of equipment is called an embedded gaming board. This is a computer system dedicated to iGaming; it includes a motherboard, memory system, processor, and peripheral devices for input and output. This part has a cost range between $100 to $1000.

You will also need an I/Q evaluation board which has a price tag of up to $200. And lastly, the game software, which is by far the most expensive, starts from $3000 and can only go up.

What’s the price range of slot machines?

As we’ve seen before, the cost to make a slot machine can go much higher than anyone could expect. But keep in mind that businesses that build this kind of product have much better deals on components since they buy in bulk. For this reason, they can get far cheaper in some cases.

Almost a dozen professional websites have real slot machines for sale. Gambling experts analysed each one to ensure the deals were genuine. The cost range for an individual slot has a medium price of under £500.

However, remember that some are not made for use in a land-based casino environment. They are strictly constructed for people that want to have one.

In contrast, the professional slot machines specially made for casinos have the lowest price of around £500. Still, they can go astonishing sums of even £25000.

Are online slots for sale?

Well, this is more complicated than it seems. Online slots machines are basically just a piece of software. The studios that develop them negotiate a price tag with casinos. Furthermore, iGaming platforms usually get a bundle of games from a specific game provider.

With this in consideration, online slots software is not for sale to individuals that want to own them since game providers usually have a B2B business model.

However, one can contact a game provider and maybe acquire the demo mode for a game. But everything depends on your negotiation skills since this is by far a long shot.

How much does an online slot cost?

It depends, and nobody knows for sure since game providers give multiple slots in a package. Before acquiring them, the total price needs to be negotiated. So, the only way to find out the price and acquire online slot software is to start your own iGaming platform.

To start an online casino, a firm or individual needs at least £100000. This price includes website development, payment method providers, and games. However, the cost is just an estimation since more expenses can appear along the way.

Conclusion

The wide range of slot machine price variations is mainly attributed to their financial performance. One-armed bandits account for somewhere between 70% to 80% of land-based casino revenue. And for iGaming platforms, this number is approximately the same, with slight variations.

If you are indeed interested in acquiring a slot machine, always keep an eye out for what materials were used in its manufacturing and what software it uses. A well-made device will always work no matter how you store it, and a less qualitative one will most probably break after a few spins.

Story by Daniel Bowens