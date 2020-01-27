House Speaker Filler-Corn statement on Senate passage of ERA

Published Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, 4:42 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn comments on the Virginia General Assembly officially ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment to the United States Constitution.

“Finally, women have a place in our nation’s founding document.

We stand today on the shoulders of the thousands of women – and men – who have fought for the last 97 years to secure the Equal Rights Amendment’s ratification.

By the action we have taken today, our daughters and their daughters after them will have equal protection law. While putting gender equality in the United States Constitution does not right the injustices of history in the Commonwealth or our nation, nor does it cure all forms of discrimination, we have sent a signal to America today of a shared commitment to a more just and equal future.

Suzette Denslow, Clerk of the House of Delegates, will transmit certified copies of this joint Equal Rights Amendment resolution to the President of the United States, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, the President of the United States Senate, the members of the Virginia Congressional Delegation, and the Archivist of the United States at the National Archives and Records Administration of the United States.

The Equal Rights Amendment will be enshrined in the Constitution of the United States in very short order.

In this nation, equal truly means equal.”

Related