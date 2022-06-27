House passes Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act

The U.S. House voted last week to pass the Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act, legislation authored by Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger that authorizes more than $900 million in annual funding through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration to support the fight against the substance use disorder epidemic.

Specifically, the bill would reauthorize several substance use disorder programs. These authorizations include key programs focused on overdose prevention, first responder training, co-prescribing programs, pregnant and postpartum women substance use disorder treatment, and alternatives to opioids in emergency rooms.

The House voted to pass Spanberger’s legislation as part of the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act.

“This bill recognizes the deep and long-lasting addiction challenges faced by so many loved ones, friends, and neighbors,” Spanberger said. “My bill can send a message of hope to those who are struggling today, and I urge the U.S. Senate to move quickly to reauthorize these critical programs, redouble our efforts against addiction, and lend an extra hand to the selfless members of our local communities who provide help and a path towards recovery to others.”

Spanberger’s bill is named after Summer Barrow, a Virginian who lost her life to a fentanyl overdose in January 2020.

Spanberger joined Virginia law enforcement officials, Virginia community organizations, Virginia recovery advocates, and the family of Summer Barrow to announce the introduction of the legislation in March.

Following its introduction, Spanberger’s office released a wide-ranging list of Virginia-based and national organizations — including recovery advocates, law enforcement departments, and healthcare professionals — endorsing the Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act.

The Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act is cosponsored by Kelly Armstrong (R-ND-AL), Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ-01), and María Elvira Salazar (R-FL-27).

Click here for a one-pager on the legislation, and click here for the full bill text.