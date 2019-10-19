‘Hoos in the NBA: Portland waives vet London Perrantes

London Perrantes was waived by the Portland Trailblazers on Friday, in a move that was not unexpected.

Perrantes got 43 minutes off the bench in five preseason games with the Blazers in 2019, scoring four points and dishing out 10 assists.

The 2017 graduate of UVA split his 2017-2018 season between the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the team’s G-League affiliate in Canton.

Perrantes only got on the floor in 14 games for Cleveland, totaling 66 minutes in garbage time as the Cavs made their third straight appearance in the NBA Finals that season.

The 6’2”, 200-pounder from Los Angeles averaged 11.9 points and 7.8 assists per game in 36.5 minutes per game in 35 games in the G-League, shooting 37.8 percent from the floor and 30.9 percent from three-point range.

At UVA, Perrantes averaged 8.9 points and 4.1 assists per game as basically a four-year starter at the point, leading the team to an 112-30 record, two ACC regular-season titles and an ACC Tournament championship in 2014.

Story by Chris Graham

