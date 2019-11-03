‘Hoos in the NBA: Big nights for Joe Harris, Mike Scott

Joe Harris continues to make just about everything he throws at the rim.

The 2014 UVA alum had 18 points in 31 minutes in a 113-109 Brooklyn Nets loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Harris shot 7-for-10 from the floor and 4-for-6 from three-point range.

The 2019 NBA three-point champ is shooting a league-best 57.1 percent from three-point range this season, while averaging 14.3 points per game.

Mike Scott had 12 points in 16 minutes off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers in a 129-128 Philly win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Scott, a 2012 UVA alum, was 5-for-9 from the floor and 2-for-6 from three-point range for the Sixers, who improved to 5-0 on the season.

Scott is averaging 7.8 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent shooting from three this season.

Story by Chris Graham

