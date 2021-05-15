Higher Heights for America endorses Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor

Higher Heights for America has announced its endorsement of Jennifer Carroll Foy in her race for governor of Virginia.

“Jennifer Carroll Foy has shown a deep commitment to ending the status quo that has left painful inequities for too many families and working people in Virginia. As a former public defender, Carroll Foy has advocated for those who often go unheard by our government, including people battling addiction, homelessness and mental illness, poor people and children. Having experienced and witnessed firsthand hardships with poverty, affordable health care, gun violence and education, Carroll Foy is the future we all need, ready to advance the rights and well-being of Virginia’s next generation.

“We acknowledge the great significance of having two deeply qualified Black women running in this race and are optimistic about the precedent this will set for future elections throughout our country, in which we are not only able to vote for Black women, but also have a choice between multiple excellent Black women candidates. Carroll Foy is running a campaign that is building on the momentum of support from countless Virginians and we are optimistic that Foy’s qualifications and background provide a pathway to her election. We know she will provide transformative, long-term leadership for the next generation as governor.

“At Higher Heights, we are steadfastly committed to eliminating gaps in Black women’s representation across our nation. Our organization looks forward to continuing this momentum with our support for Jennifer Carroll Foy to be America’s first Black woman governor.”

“I am honored to be endorsed by Higher Heights, which has made it its mission to ensure that we don’t just have legislation written for Black women, but by Black women,” said Carroll Foy. “When we are ready to lead, Higher Heights is there to support and elevate our candidacies, and I am proud to be working on the frontlines with them and so many others to advance the fight for true justice. As governor, I’ll work every day to ensure working families have an opportunity to not just survive, but to thrive.”

Higher Heights for America is the only national organization exclusively dedicated to building the political power of black women and electing more progressive Black women at the federal and statewide levels and as mayors in the 100 most populous U.S. cities.

Read more about Higher Heights’ official endorsed candidates here.

