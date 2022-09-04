Henry County: North Carolina man dies after being struck while crossing road
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a pedestrian fatality Saturday night in Henry County.
A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing Virginia Avenue from the left side of the roadway.
The pedestrian was identified as Vincent Nicholas Sciarabba, 85, of Warrenton, N.C. Sciarabba died at the scene.
The vehicle and driver remained at the scene during the crash investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.