Harrisonburg participating in DRIVE 2.0 Statewide Tourism Plan

Virginia Tourism Corporation announced that nine communities throughout the Commonwealth participated in the DRIVE 2.0 Statewide Tourism Plan implementation, which focuses on developing or enhancing tourism promotion, product development, and advocacy strategies.

The DRIVE 2.0 process, facilitated by VTC, equips communities across the state with the tools they need to succeed in an overly competitive travel and tourism market. These nine communities are part of the 27 communities that are anticipated to complete the DRIVE 2.0 program.

Alleghany Highlands

Eastern Shore of Virginia

Fairfax County

Harrisonburg

Norfolk.

Smithfield/Isle of Wight County

Town of Saltville

Surry County

Smyth County

“Tourism will be key to economic recovery as the pandemic continues to stabilize,” said Rita McClenny, president, and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “As travelers immediately inject cash back into communities, Virginia aims to restore the tourism economy into the vibrant and highly performing economic engine it always has been. By promoting responsible tourism, innovative product development, and community cooperation, the tourism industry will return to its previous economic vitality as an instant revenue generator. DRIVE 2.0 will help our industry do just that.”

“Drive 2.0 could not be more timely. The process has been inclusive, transparent, extensive and is providing the ideal opportunity for destinations to evaluate and consider the considerable input and feedback from the stakeholders and the community on how it can not only improve and evaluate the destinations offerings and experiences, but also provide a roadmap to the future as we all recover from the pandemic. Drive 2.0 will indeed assist both small and large destinations to grow their Tourism Economy but also enrich the quality of life for its residents and indeed the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Barry Biggar, president and CEO of Visit Fairfax.

The DRIVE 2.0 program launched at an important time for the tourism industry, as communities are looking ahead to rebound efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As communities begin these efforts, competition will be fierce as they fight for every traveler dollar. DRIVE 2.0 materials are an important resource and tool for these industries as they look to recovery, with a focus on promotion of outdoor recreation and development, community support, and making the case for tourism as drivers of community and economic wellness.

“The Drive 2.0 grant was a very valuable grant not just for the much-needed funds it offered our community which has been suffering from decline of travel during the pandemic, but for the steps of the process which engaged key stakeholders in the community. Having this grant and the support and resources it brough to our community was a huge boost for our morale. There is rarely an opportunity for such a diverse group of tourism stakeholders to get together and discuss the direction of Harrisonburg Tourism. It demonstrated the value Virginia Tourism Corporation brings to Destination Marketing Organizations through research, funds, marketing assistance and support.” said Jennifer Bell, tourism manager of City of Harrisonburg.

DRIVE 2.0 has developed strategies that will help make Virginia’s tourism industry more robust and create sustainable opportunities for new development and growth. Direct industry partner and stakeholder feedback resulted in the development of the Statewide Strategic Tourism Plan, 10 Regional Plans, and six How-To-Guides covering telling and selling your story, enhancing tourism product, and making the case for tourism.

Throughout the implementation process, communities’ input and expertise from their own local and regional tourism partners was gathered through a community survey, expanded on through community consensus meetings, and resulted in specifically tailored promotion, product development, and advocacy strategies.

DRIVE 2.0 will be implemented within 27 Virginia communities and will help create the foundation for a competitive promotion, product development, and advocacy plan, including specific action steps, success factors, timelines, priorities for implementation. At the end of implementation, communities receive a $10,000 grant to assist with furthering or developing these plans.