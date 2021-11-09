Governor announces career, technical education grants to seven school divisions

Gov. Ralph Northam announced $1.5 million in grants to seven school divisions to implement career and technical education programs to prepare students for high-wage, in-demand careers.

The Career and Technical Education High School Innovation Grant program provides one-time funding for school divisions to help students earn a high school diploma, industry-recognized credential and an associate degree in five years or less.

The programs also provide work-based learning experiences for students, including mentorships and paid internships.

“This investment will help students grow and get good jobs,” Northam said. “These programs are great opportunities for students to get valuable experience in industries with high-demand and high paying jobs.”

“I congratulate all of the school divisions receiving these competitive grants for creating new opportunities for their students to transition directly from school to rewarding careers in their own communities,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “I also wish to thank the community colleges and private sector partners that are providing work-based learning experiences and making it possible for students to complete associate degrees within a year of graduating from high school.”

The seven funded innovative Career and Technical Education programs are as follows:

Alexandria Public Schools : $200,000 to expand existing college and career programs targeting underrepresented student groups and first-generation college-goers, including options for graduates to enter the workforce while earning a degree.

: $200,000 to expand existing college and career programs targeting underrepresented student groups and first-generation college-goers, including options for graduates to enter the workforce while earning a degree. Alleghany County Public Schools : $497,756 to develop a program to prepare graduates of Alleghany County and Covington public schools for healthcare careers, including opportunities to earn advanced certifications or a degree.

: $497,756 to develop a program to prepare graduates of Alleghany County and Covington public schools for healthcare careers, including opportunities to earn advanced certifications or a degree. Buchanan County Public Schools : $98,651 to provide work-based learning opportunities for students in preparation for entry into health science and STEM careers while earning an industry credential and associate degree.

: $98,651 to provide work-based learning opportunities for students in preparation for entry into health science and STEM careers while earning an industry credential and associate degree. Grayson County Public Schools : $205,550 to prepare students for career opportunities in the health sciences and to fill critical employment needs in the health and medical fields.

: $205,550 to prepare students for career opportunities in the health sciences and to fill critical employment needs in the health and medical fields. Radford Public Schools : $90,000 to create – in collaboration with New River Community College and the 1901 Group – a pathway for students to earn an associate degree in information technology.

: $90,000 to create – in collaboration with New River Community College and the 1901 Group – a pathway for students to earn an associate degree in information technology. Stafford County Public Schools : $158,043 to support a partnership between Stafford County Public Schools, Germanna Community College and local businesses to create a 4-5 year pathway for high school students to complete industry certifications in cybersecurity and earn an associate degree.

: $158,043 to support a partnership between Stafford County Public Schools, Germanna Community College and local businesses to create a 4-5 year pathway for high school students to complete industry certifications in cybersecurity and earn an associate degree. West Point Public Schools: $250,000 to expand access to dual enrollment and CTE pathways programs culminating in associate degrees in health sciences and engineering technology by expanding an existing partnership comprising West Point, Mathews and Middlesex county public schools and Rappahannock Community College.

Career and Technical Education High School Innovation Grants are funded through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014.

