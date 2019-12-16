GasBuddy: Virginia gas prices hold steady from last week

Published Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, 8:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

GasBuddy reports Monday morning that gas prices in Virginia are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.33/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 0.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline prices have now slid to their lowest level since March thanks to rising U.S. gasoline inventories and sluggish demand, certainly bringing some Christmas cheer to motorists,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The jump in gasoline inventories has been so large it has offset oil prices which touched $60 per barrel last week, as well as the U.S. and China suggesting they’ve reached a trade deal. Pending more significant proven trade ties between the two major countries, we may have seen the rally in oil stall for now, as refined product inventories post notable jumps going into the end of the year. It may take more inspiration for oil’s recent run to translate over into lackluster gasoline, with motorists the clear beneficiaries- they’ll be able to spend a bit more on shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.88/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.11/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 19.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

December 16, 2018: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

December 16, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 16, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

December 16, 2015: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 16, 2014: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

December 16, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

December 16, 2012: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 16, 2011: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 16, 2010: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

December 16, 2009: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.33/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.34/g.

Richmond- $2.21/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.22/g.

West Virginia- $2.51/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.52/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

Related