GameDay Central: Preview, Game Notes, for UVA-Louisville
UVA (5-2, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC), 3:30 p.m.
Series: Louisville leads series, 4-3
Last meeting: UVA, 27-3 (2018)
ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)
Line: Virginia -3.5
Game Notes
- Virginia needs one win to become bowl-eligible for the third year in a row. It would mark the first time UVA was bowl-eligible in back-to-back-to-back seasons since going to four bowls in a row (2002, 2003, 2004, 2005).
- For the first time since 1995, UVA has started a season holding each of its first seven opponents under 400 yards of total offense. The 1995 team also held its first seven opponents under 400 yards of total offense. The last time UVA held its first eight opponents under 400 yards of total offense was 1969 when the Cavaliers held all 10 opponents under 400 yards of total offense.
- UVA’s defense is No. 5 in the nation with 28 sacks (4.0 per game). The Cavalier linebacking corps alone has 19.5 sacks (2.8 per game) which, is more than the overall totals of 100 other FBS teams thus far.
- UVA’s opponents have only been successful 20.3 percent (15-74) of the time when faced with a 3rd-and-5 or longer against the Cavalier defense. When faced with 3rd-and-4 or closer they succeed 58.3 percent (14-of-24) of the time.
- UVA is No. 9 in the nation and No. 1 in the ACC in third down defense (29.6).
- ILB Jordan Mackis No. 1 in the ACC with 7.0 sacks (No. 11 in the nation) and is No. 3 among the nation’s linebackers.
- WR Joe Reedhas 2,837 career kick return yards and is averaging 29.2 yards per kick return while in a UVA uniform. He is the only player in FBS history to have 2,700+ career kick return yards and a career average per kick return of 28+ yards.
AFP Pregame Coverage
- What UVA Football fans need to know about Louisville
- Bryce Perkins is about to run more, and more, and then some more
- UVA depth chart for Louisville: News on Armstrong, Swoboda
- Bronco Mendenhall talks at presser about Duke, looks ahead to Louisville
- Breaking down UVA-Louisville: Podcast