First look at UVA depth chart for Louisville: News on Armstrong, Swoboda

Published Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, 2:41 pm

Just two news bits from today’s first look at the UVA depth chart heading into Week 9 on the road at Louisville.

Biggest news: Ryan Swoboda is listed as LT1 and RT2, but coach Bronco Mendenhall said in his presser on Monday that he isn’t sure of Swoboda’s status for Saturday’s game.

Second tidbit: Redshirt freshman Brennan Armstrong (turf toe) is back as QB2 after missing the past several weeks.

