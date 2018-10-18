Game Notes: VMI football hosts The Citadel on Saturday

Published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 9:37 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

vmi footballComing off a tough loss last weekend at Samford, the VMI football team returns home for its big Military Classic of the South game against The Citadel slated for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium

The Keydets look to regain possession of the Silver Shako in a battle that will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Links to the broadcast, radio and live stats are provided below in addition to other links that provide information for both programs.

Attending the Game

Tickets | Weather | VMI Game Day Policies | Directions

Broadcasts

VMI (0-6, 0-5 SoCon)

The Citadel (1-4, 1-3 SoCon)

News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment