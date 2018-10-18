Game Notes: VMI football hosts The Citadel on Saturday
Coming off a tough loss last weekend at Samford, the VMI football team returns home for its big Military Classic of the South game against The Citadel slated for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium
The Keydets look to regain possession of the Silver Shako in a battle that will be broadcast on ESPN3.
Links to the broadcast, radio and live stats are provided below in addition to other links that provide information for both programs.
Attending the Game
Broadcasts
