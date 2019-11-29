Game Notes, Live Coverage: UVA vs. Virginia Tech
Chris Graham leads AFP’s live coverage from Scott Stadium as UVA (8-3, 5-2 ACC) and #24 Virginia Tech (8-3, 5-2 ACC) battle for the ACC Coastal Division championship today at noon in Charlottesville. Check here for in-game play-by-play, stats and analysis from Team AFP.
UVA vs. Virginia Tech
- Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 58-37-5
- Last meeting: VT, 34-31, ot (2018)
- Broadcast: ABC
- Announcers: Dave Fleming (play-by-play), Jim Mora (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)
- Line: Virginia Tech -3
- ESPN Football Power Index: Virginia 64.5% win probability
Game Notes
- Friday’s game is a winner-take all contest for the ACC’s Coastal Division crown.
- A UVA win on Friday will give the Cavaliers their first-ever appearance in the ACC Championship game.
- A UVA win on Friday would also make Virginia the seventh-different Coastal Division champion dating back to 2013.
- UVA and Virginia Tech last met for a winner-take all contest for the ACC Coastal Division crown in 2011. They also met in 2007 in another winner-take all meeting for the Coastal Division.
UVA Team Notes
- QB Bryce Perkins is one of two players in the nation, joining Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, to pass for 2,625+ yards and rush for 520+ yards so far this season. Perkins is No. 1 in the ACC and No. 16 in the nation with 3,161 yards of total offense.
- ILB Jordan Mack, a Campbell Trophy finalist, is No. 6 in the ACC with 7.5 sacks and is No. 1 among the league’s linebackers (No. 7 among the nation’s linebackers).
- WR Joe Reed has 2,989 career kick return yards and is averaging 29.0 yards per kick return while in a UVA uniform. He is the only player in FBS history to have 2,700+ career kick return yards and a career average per kick return of 28+ yards. He is also the only FBS player with 100+ career returns and a career kick return average of 28+ yards.
Virginia Tech Team Notes
- Tech has posted back-to-back shutouts for first time since 2005 – the first time an ACC team shut out another ACC foe in consecutive games since Maryland did it in 1978.
- Dating back to the fourth quarter of a 36-17 win vs. Wake Forest on Nov. 9, Tech owns an 86-0 scoring edge in its last nine quarters.
- Virginia Tech is seeking its 16th consecutive victory in the annual Commonwealth Cup Clash against UVA after posting a wild 34-31 OT home win last year.
- VT is 19-1 in its last 20 games vs. UVA. The next-closest team in terms of in-state dominance over an in-state FBS rival over that span is Oklahoma (16-4 vs. Oklahoma State).
