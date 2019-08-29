FSU-Boise State football game moves to Tallahassee ahead of storm

Florida State University’s football game against Boise State scheduled for Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., will now be played on the Seminoles’ home field at Doak Campbell Stadium at 12:00 p.m.

The threat of Hurricane Dorian along the entire east coast of Florida necessitated the change.

“After consulting with emergency responders, law enforcement and hurricane preparedness teams at the state and local level, moving the game is the best option given the information we have at this time,” said FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn.

“We regret having to move the venue in particular because of the tremendous work that the City of Jacksonville has invested in this event. They have been great partners, and we are disappointed that the game had to be moved. Our fans were very much looking forward to the experience.”

All tickets previously purchased for the game in Jacksonville will be refunded. Florida State will sell $10.00 general admission tickets online. Fans are strongly urged to purchase tickets online at www.noles.co/GA. There will be no reserved seating in the stadium. FSU and Boise State students with valid IDs will be admitted free of charge.

Tickets can be purchased at the Dick Howser Stadium box office at Doak Campbell on game day, but the price will increase to $15. Tickets ordered online on game day will remain at the $10 price.

“I want to thank the City of Jacksonville and Mayor Lenny Curry for their exceptional work in putting together what was going to be an outstanding event,” said FSU President John Thrasher. “I also want to thank Governor Ron DeSantis and our city and county officials for their cooperation in staging a game on such short notice, particularly our local law enforcement agencies.”

With the exception of parking lots 1-6, which are reserved for game staffing and Golden Chief Boosters, the parking lots that service Doak Campbell Stadium will be free of charge to the general public and will open at 7:00 a.m. A map showing available parking will be posted on Seminoles.com Friday morning.

The Spirit Express bus service from the Tucker Civic Center WILL NOT be available for the game.

ESPNews will broadcast the game live to a national television audience.

