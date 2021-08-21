FredNats felled 17-1 in fourth straight loss

The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped their fourth game in a row on Friday night, falling 17-1 to the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Branden Boissiere and Jacob Young collected their first professional hits for the FredNats, but the bright spots were few and far between in a lopsided defeat.

Jordy Barley began the game with an opposite-field double, and scored on a Boissiere groundout to put the FredNats up 1-0. That lead would be short-lived, as the Shorebirds rallied against Rodney Theophile (L, 2-10) with two outs in the bottom of the first. Jacob Teter hit a two-run double, Billy Cook hit an RBI single, and Ryne Ogren blasted a three-run homer for a 6-1 Delmarva lead.

The Shorebirds added five more in the second, highlighted by RBI doubles from Connor Norby and Cook and RBI singles from Donta’ Williams and Mason Janvrin. Theophile allowed a career-high nine runs over 1.2 innings, and was relieved by Leif Strom.

Strom and Edward Ureña managed to keep the score at 11-1 through the middle innings, but Shorebirds righty Jake Lyons (W, 3-3) tied career highs with eight strikeouts and 6.0 innings in a quality start.

Delmarva scored six more runs in the eighth on four hits and four walks as Christian Vann and Trey Turner struggled with their command. Rickey Ramirez (S, 3) pitched hitless relief for the Shorebirds to earn the save.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Saturday. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.