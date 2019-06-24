Frederick County: Interstate 81 overnight lane closures June 24-27

Overnight left-lane closures are scheduled for Monday through Thursday, June 24-27, along Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Frederick County. These nightly lane closures run from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. while contractors install concrete barriers on the left shoulder between mile marker 311.9 and 313.1 in the Winchester area. All work is weather permitting.

The barriers are expected to remain in place through September 2019 during construction of a bridge pier in the median between northbound and southbound I-81. This is part of a Frederick County project to construct a new road connecting Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) with Tevis Street in Winchester.

During construction of the bridge pier, the speed limit on I-81 between mile marker 311.9 and 313.1 will be reduced to 60 miles an hour.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

