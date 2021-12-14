Four injured, two seriously, in Augusta County crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Augusta County that occurred at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Stuarts Draft Highway/Route 340.

A 2006 GMC pickup truck was traveling south on Route 340 when it crossed over the centerline and sideswiped a tractor-trailer traveling north on Route 340. The impact of the crash damaged one of the tractor-trailer’s tires, which caused the commercial vehicle to cross the centerline and strike a southbound 2011 GMC Yukon. The tractor-trailer ended up running off the right side of the highway and striking a fence. Meanwhile, the Yukon ran off the road and struck a ditch.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Wesley Yoder, 57, of Stuarts Draft, was treated and released from Augusta Health for minor injuries. He was charged for not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the GMC pickup, William Temple, 41, of Raphine, was treated at Augusta Health for minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. Temple was charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the Yukon, Mary Howard, 51, of Staunton, and her passenger, Virginia R. Davis, 18, of Waynesboro, were flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

