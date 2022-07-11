Four delegates appointed to Virginia Board of Veterans Services
The Virginia Board of Veterans Services ensures the welfare of Virginia veterans and sets policies to enhance services for veterans across the Commonwealth.
Two members of the board were reappointed and two newly appointed by Del. Todd Gilbert, speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. Returning to the board are Del. Kathleen J. Murphy of McLean and Del. Hyland F. “Buddy” Fowler of Beaverdam.
New members are Del. Jason S. Ballard of Pearisburg, a U.S. Army veteran who currently serves as a Lt. Col. In the U.S. Army Reserves, and Del. Mike A. Cherry of Colonial Heights, a U.S. Air Force veteran.
“The Board of Veterans Services is an important partner to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services in helping initiate and implement programs and policies that assure that Virgina’s veterans and their families receive the benefits and recognition they deserve for their service to our Commonwealth and our nation,” DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade said in a press release. “I welcome our returning members and our new members to the board and look forward to working with them. Their guidance is essential to keeping Virginia the no. 1 state for veterans to stay, work and thrive.”