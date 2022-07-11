Four delegates appointed to Virginia Board of Veterans Services

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

Virginia Department of Veterans ServicesThe Virginia Board of Veterans Services ensures the welfare of Virginia veterans and sets policies to enhance services for veterans across the Commonwealth.

Two members of the board were reappointed and two newly appointed by Del. Todd Gilbert, speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. Returning to the board are Del. Kathleen J. Murphy of McLean and Del. Hyland F. “Buddy” Fowler of Beaverdam.

New members are Del. Jason S. Ballard of Pearisburg, a U.S. Army veteran who currently serves as a Lt. Col. In the U.S. Army Reserves, and Del. Mike A. Cherry of Colonial Heights, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

“The Board of Veterans Services is an important partner to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services in helping initiate and implement programs and policies that assure that Virgina’s veterans and their families receive the benefits and recognition they deserve for their service to our Commonwealth and our nation,” DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade said in a press release. “I welcome our returning members and our new members to the board and look forward to working with them. Their guidance is essential to keeping Virginia the no. 1 state for veterans to stay, work and thrive.”


Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.