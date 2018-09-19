Forum details methods for reducing plastic pollution

The Plastic Free Forum set for Saturday at the Great Falls Library will give NOVA residents the chance to learn about reducing plastic use and plastic pollution, as well as hearing from experts on the science and lifecycle of plastics and recycling.

Expert speakers include Senator Chap Petersen; Lori Arguelles, President & CEO of the Alice Ferguson Foundation; and Dann M. Sklarew, Associate Professor at George Mason University Department of Environmental Science and Policy and Associate Director, Potomac Environmental Research and Education Center.

Details

The Forum is in support of the October 30-Day Plastic Free Challenge. The Challenge encourages NOVA residents to sign up at 350Fairfax.org and commit to 30 days of reducing use of single-use plastics like plastic bags, straws and water bottles.

Participants receive weekly emails and support along the way to forming new habits around their plastic use.

“Everyone should come to the Plastic Free Forum on September 22 to learn about the science, policy and lifestyle changes that can help reduce single-use plastics in Fairfax and around the world,” said Meg Mall, Executive Director of Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions, a Plastic Free Challenge community partner. “In addition to the panel discussion, there will also be local environmental groups and community partners set up at the event to answer questions. We’ll also have refreshments and fun giveaways to help participants get ready to go plastic-free.”

