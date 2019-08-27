Forbes Center celebrates 10th anniversary season with community open house

The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at James Madison University is opening its doors to the community to celebrate its 10th Anniversary Season with an open house on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event is free of charge to the public. Open house highlights include backstage tours every 15 minutes as well as educational workshops and mini performances in the venues throughout the day.

Guests can attend an interactive dance workshop and mini theatre and musical theatre performances; learn how to play the ukulele with JMUke; learn about the design and construction of Steinway pianos; learn how singers train their voices; experience demonstrations on stage combat and stage makeup techniques; and go behind the scenes with the Marching Royal Dukes and the company of DanceWorks Chicago. DanceWorks Chicago is headlining the New Dance Festival, which takes place September 6-7 at 8:00 p.m. in the Forbes Center Mainstage Theatre.

Children can also get their faces painted as well as participate in theatre and music games and a Broadway dance workshop. In addition, attendees can sign up to win free tickets to upcoming Forbes Center performances.

Free parking will be available in the Warsaw Parking Deck, directly behind the Forbes Center.

For tickets to Forbes Center events, visit jmuforbescenter.com or call the Forbes Center Box Office at 540-568-7000. Contact Jen Kulju, PR Coordinator at the Forbes Center, at 540-568-4394 or by e-mail at kuljuja@jmu.edu for further information about the open house.

The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts is comprised of the Dorothy Thomasson Estes Center for Theatre and Dance and the Shirley Hanson Roberts Center for Music Performance and houses five state-of-the-art performance venues: the Mainstage Theatre (450 seats), the Concert Hall (600 seats), the Recital Hall (198 seats), the Studio Theatre (200 seats) and the Earlynn J. Miller Dance Theatre (200 seats). It also includes classroom, rehearsal and office facilities.

