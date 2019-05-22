Five-run first lifts Richmond Flying Squirrels to third straight win

Behind a five-run first inning, the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Reading Fightin Phils, 8-4, on Tuesday at The Diamond.

The five runs in the first inning tied a season high for runs in a single frame, and the eight total runs tied a season high for runs in a game. The win gave Richmond (15-25) a three-game winning streak for the first time since the beginning of the season (April 4-6 vs. Hartford).

Jonah Arenado started the scoring in the first inning, bringing home the game’s first run on a groundout to third. Two batters later, Hamlet Marte bounced a double down the left-field line with the bases loaded to plate three runs and give the Flying Squirrels a 4-0 lead against Reading (22-17) left-hander JoJo Romero (Loss, 0-1). Brandon Van Horn capped the scoring for the inning with an RBI single.

Van Horn finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI for his first three-hit game at the Double-A level.

Right-hander Alfred Gutierrez allowed three runs on six hits across his 4.1 innings. The Fightin Phils cut into the Flying Squirrels lead with a solo home run by Darick Hall in the fourth. Reading added two more runs in the fifth on an RBI triple from Luke Williams and an RBI single from Mickey Moniak.

Richmond got a run back in the fifth when Chris Shaw singled in Jacob Heyward from second base. The Flying Squirrels finished the game 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position, and are now 11-for-28 (.393) with runners in scoring position over the last three games.

Right-hander Connor Overton (Win, 3-0) tossed 1.2 innings, allowing Reading’s final run in the sixth when Arquimedes Gamboa tripled down the right-field line to bring in Austin Listi.

Arenado provided the final blow of the game in the seventh, blasting a two-run homer down the left field line to put Richmond up 8-4. It was Arenado’s third home run of the season.

Relievers Sam Moll, Sam Wolff, Ryan Halstead and Melvin Adon (Save, 5) combined to shut out Reading the rest of the way. Wolff increased his scoreless streak to 9.2 innings with a scoreless frame, extending the longest scoreless streak by a Flying Squirrels pitcher this season.

Halstead got the first two outs of the ninth before walking Hall to load the bases and bring the potential tying run to the plate. Adon entered and retired Listi on a flyout to left to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05.

