Five Orange County properties launch new Virginia Tourism brand

Visitors to Virginia have a new premium destination to explore after the launch of a new tourism brand called the Virginia Foothills, announced Friday at James Madison’s Montpelier.

The Virginia Foothills brand is the result of a public-private partnership between five area properties and the Virginia Tourism Corporation, which are joining forces to increase tourism to the Orange County region.

“Those of us who live and work here know our section of the Piedmont is home to several outstanding tourism properties, but it’s been a challenge to convey the area’s appeal to wider audiences,” said Kat Imhof, President and CEO of the Montpelier Foundation. “This partnership is a unique opportunity to combine our efforts and resources to create a regional brand and promote the wonderful experiences available here.”

The Virginia Foothills brand was developed by five properties to attract visitors from Washington, DC, Richmond and nearby Charlottesville. The partner properties include James Madison’s Montpelier, the Inn at Willow Grove, Barboursville Vineyards, the Market at Grelen, and BBQ Exchange. The partnership seeks to demonstrate that the Virginia Foothills region is an ideal destination for a long weekend, weddings and corporate events due to its pastoral beauty and highly rated inns, restaurants, wineries, cafes and markets, as well as a premier historical site.

To help promote the region, the Virginia Foothills partnership was awarded a 2:1 matching grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, which boosts the partners’ marketing investment by 50%. The funding is being used to launch a website at vafoothills.com and a supporting digital ad campaign. The campaign invites visitors to “Step into the Virginia Foothills” by featuring beautiful photography, maps and sample 3-day itineraries that showcase the wide range of experiences in the area.

