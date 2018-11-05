Five Orange County properties launch new Virginia Tourism brand

Published Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, 6:11 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia tourismVisitors to Virginia have a new premium destination to explore after the launch of a new tourism brand called the Virginia Foothills, announced Friday at James Madison’s Montpelier.

The Virginia Foothills brand is the result of a public-private partnership between five area properties and the Virginia Tourism Corporation, which are joining forces to increase tourism to the Orange County region.

“Those of us who live and work here know our section of the Piedmont is home to several outstanding tourism properties, but it’s been a challenge to convey the area’s appeal to wider audiences,” said Kat Imhof, President and CEO of the Montpelier Foundation. “This partnership is a unique opportunity to combine our efforts and resources to create a regional brand and promote the wonderful experiences available here.”

The Virginia Foothills brand was developed by five properties to attract visitors from Washington, DC, Richmond and nearby Charlottesville. The partner properties include James Madison’s Montpelier, the Inn at Willow Grove, Barboursville Vineyards, the Market at Grelen, and BBQ Exchange. The partnership seeks to demonstrate that the Virginia Foothills region is an ideal destination for a long weekend, weddings and corporate events due to its pastoral beauty and highly rated inns, restaurants, wineries, cafes and markets, as well as a premier historical site.

To help promote the region, the Virginia Foothills partnership was awarded a 2:1 matching grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, which boosts the partners’ marketing investment by 50%. The funding is being used to launch a website at vafoothills.com and a supporting digital ad campaign. The campaign invites visitors to “Step into the Virginia Foothills” by featuring beautiful photography, maps and sample 3-day itineraries that showcase the wide range of experiences in the area.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment