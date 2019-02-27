Fishburne Military School welcomes Mexican dignitary, alumnus

In 1990, Agustin Ibanez graduated from Fishburne Military School. During his cadetship, Ibanez was an honor roll student, ran track and cross country, was a varsity soccer letterman, rode on the equestrian team, was active in Key Club and joined the mountaineering and skiing clubs.

Now, in 2019, he will return to visit his alma mater as the General Director of Trade for Mexico.

Fishburne Military School Superintendent, Capt. Mark E. Black, US Navy (Ret.), looks forward to the visit and the impact that Ibanez may have upon the Corps of Cadets at FMS.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Ibanez back to Fishburne Military School,” Black said. “He is a living example of the Leadership for Life concept and I, personally, am looking forward to having him interact with our Cadets throughout his visit. It is vitally important for our young men to know and learn from Alumni like Mr. Ibanez who internalized the lessons learned here and then used those skills to rise to the very pinnacle of their professions.”

Upon arrival, Ibanez will tour the school, meet members of the faculty, staff, and Board of Trustees, and observe the progress made on the $4.5M Hitt-Millar Field House currently under construction.

