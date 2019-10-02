Filler-Corn: Need common sense solutions for better Commonwealth

Virginia Democratic House Leader Eileen Filler-Corn today said Virginians deserve common sense solutions in order to achieve a better Commonwealth.

From now until Election Day, Leader Filler-Corn, Democratic delegates, and Democratic candidates for the House will talk to voters about issues that matter to Virginians.

To date, volunteers across the Commonwealth have already knocked on nearly half a million doors across the state spreading the message of common sense solutions and getting things done.

“Every day we are talking to voters who want to know what we will do to strengthen our economy, support our schools and prevent gun violence,” said Filler-Corn. “We are prepared to talk to voters every day to show how a Democratic majority will help Virginians in all regions prosper.”

Republicans in the past two years have blocked legislation that would increase the minimum wage, expand pre-kindergarten programs, prohibit prescription drug price gouging, protect our environment, ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, and keep guns out of the hands of people who could harm themselves or others. House Republicans even blocked a path that would have made Virginia the 38thstate needed for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Earlier this year, the National Rifle Association set up shop in the Speakers’ conference room on the same day that Republican leadership blocked debate on key gun violence prevention measures during a special legislative session called by the governor. The next month, the NRA made a record donation to House Republicans.

“The Republican leadership in the House of Delegates has failed to advance many issues that are important to Virginians and we are ready to act,” said Filler-Corn. “Virginia Democrats are committed to building a safe, prosperous and inclusive Commonwealth for all Virginians. We will lead on issues like gun violence prevention, equality, education, climate change and job opportunities.”

In the coming weeks, Leader Filler-Corn and the Democrats will discuss ways in which a Democratic majority will tackle key issues such as: education, health care, environment, economy, safety and equality.

Leader Filler-Corn is traveling across the Commonwealth, attending events, talking to Virginians and knocking on doors with Democratic House Delegates and candidates. She is raising a record amount of money to help elect Democrats and win a Democratic majority in the Virginia House of Delegates for the first time in 20 years.

Leader Filler-Corn has served since 2010 in the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 41st District. On January 1, 2019, she became Leader of the House Democratic Caucus. She is the first woman to lead a caucus in the 400-year history of the House of Delegates.