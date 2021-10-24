Federal grant for UVA Health System strengthens telehealth in Central Virginia

A new federal grant totaling $388,574 will help strengthen telehealth services across Central Virginia, support providers’ purchases of equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and patient monitoring, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This grant was awarded to the University of Virginia Health System as part of the third round of funding provided by the Federal Communications Commission COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

“Since the pandemic began, UVA Health has worked tirelessly to meet the demands for increased telehealth services and deliver high-quality, virtual care to Virginia patients. These pioneering — and lifesaving — efforts will only stand to be strengthened through this award,” Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said. “I have long advocated for the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, because I understand the importance of allowing Virginia patients to maintain a direct link to their healthcare providers, keep up with routine appointments, and stay safe during the pandemic. This new funding is much-deserved, and I look forward to following UVA Health’s progress as it maintains its position as a leader in affordable and reliable telehealth services.”

“UVA Health is honored to have received this award from the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Grant program. This funding will enable us to provide expanded outreach to patients across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Karen S. Rheuban, Director, University of Virginia Center for Telehealth. “We are exceptionally grateful to Congresswoman Spanberger, who championed this additional funding in the COVID-19 relief package advanced by Congress. Her tireless efforts in support of telehealth stand to improve access to care for all Virginians.”