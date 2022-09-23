Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
erie seawolves defeat richmond flying squirrels 6 2 to advance in eastern league playoffs
More Sports

Erie SeaWolves defeat Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-2, to advance in Eastern League playoffs

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Richmond Flying SquirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels were eliminated from the Eastern League postseason with a 6-2 loss to the Erie SeaWolves in Game 2 of the Southwest Division Series on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The game drew a crowd of 9,159 fans at The Diamond, the largest playoff crowd in Flying Squirrels history.

The SeaWolves took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-out, two-run single by Danny Serretti.

Richmond tied the score with back-to-back solo homers by Ricardo Genovés and Carter Aldrete in the bottom of the second inning.

Quincy Nieporte broke the tie with a three-run homer in the top of the fifth, giving the SeaWolves a 5-2 lead against Richmond reliever Blake Rivera (Loss, 0-1). Erie added a run with an RBI single by John Rosoff in the eighth to extend the lead to 6-2.

Carlos Guzman (Win, 1-0) entered in the third and worked out of a two-on, no-out jam. The Flying Squirrels finished the game 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2023 season at The Diamond on Friday, April 6, 2023. To stay up to date with the Flying Squirrels during the non-baseball season, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva logo blue

Women’s Soccer: #2 UVA loses at #18 Notre Dame, 1-0
Staff/Wire
Norfolk Tides

Norfolk Tides rally to force extras, then fall at Durham, 7-6
Staff/Wire

The Norfolk Tides (72-72) fell to the Durham Bulls (81-63), 7-6, in 10 innings Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Shaun Gwin

Update: Highland County fugitive in custody, according to local sheriff
Staff/Wire

Highland County Sheriff Ronald Wimer has confirmed that Shaun Gwin, who escaped custody Tuesday, is now in custody.

police

Albemarle County: Three taken to UVA after shots fired at apartment complex
Staff/Wire
Albert Cox
,

Waynesboro man steals two vehicles, leads authorities on separate chases before being apprehended
Staff/Wire
Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens sign Jason Pierre-Paul, looking to add depth at linebacker
Chris Graham
tired doctor covid
,

Legislation to expand mental health services for health care workers advances through committee markup 
Crystal Graham