Erie SeaWolves defeat Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-2, to advance in Eastern League playoffs

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were eliminated from the Eastern League postseason with a 6-2 loss to the Erie SeaWolves in Game 2 of the Southwest Division Series on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The game drew a crowd of 9,159 fans at The Diamond, the largest playoff crowd in Flying Squirrels history.

The SeaWolves took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-out, two-run single by Danny Serretti.

Richmond tied the score with back-to-back solo homers by Ricardo Genovés and Carter Aldrete in the bottom of the second inning.

Quincy Nieporte broke the tie with a three-run homer in the top of the fifth, giving the SeaWolves a 5-2 lead against Richmond reliever Blake Rivera (Loss, 0-1). Erie added a run with an RBI single by John Rosoff in the eighth to extend the lead to 6-2.

Carlos Guzman (Win, 1-0) entered in the third and worked out of a two-on, no-out jam. The Flying Squirrels finished the game 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

