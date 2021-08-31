Energy assistance available for Columbia Gas of Virginia Customers

Published Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, 10:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Columbia Gas of Virginia reminds customers that many assistance programs are available to help with energy bills and paying down past-due balances.

“Ensuring that customers stay safe and warm in their homes is essential,” said Deborah Davis, Columbia Gas Universal Services Manager. “Terminating service is always a last resort for Columbia Gas. With the moratorium ending, we urge customers who may find themselves falling behind on their energy bills to contact us to explore the wide array of programs that can be utilized to keep customers connected.”

Among the programs available to help customers in need are:

Expanded Payment Plans: Columbia Gas is offering an expanded number of flexible payment plans to help spread the balance due on natural gas bills across multiple months. We’ve made it easy to enroll in our 3-, 6-, 9- or 12-Month Basic Extended Payment Plans by visiting www.ColumbiaGasVA.com/PaymentPlans or calling us at 1-800-543-8911.

Fuel Assistance: Columbia Gas serves as a link to federal energy assistance funds which provide help with residential heating costs. These energy grants do not have to be repaid by the customer. Enrollment guidelines, which are revised each new heating season, are based on household size and income. Fuel Assistance is administered by the Virginia Energy Assistance Program through the Department of Social Services. Learn more by visiting commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/.

Crisis Assistance: Crisis Assistance provides funds for customers in emergency situations and who are in danger of losing their heat. It is administered by the Virginia Energy Assistance Program through the Department of Social Services. Learn more by visiting commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/.

HeatShare: A special heating assistance program funded by our contributions and donations from our caring customers, HeatShare provides grants to low-income residential customers to pay off past-due bills or restore service. Administered by the Dollar Energy Fund, the Columbia Gas HeatShare program is available to eligible customers who have exhausted all other available energy assistance programs. Learn more by visiting dollarenergy.org/need-help/Virginia/.

Age and Income Qualifying Program: If you’re age 65+ or qualify by income, you could receive supplies to help you save energy on water and home heating. Please contact our contract partner Community Housing Partners at 1-888-229-3714.

For more information on billing options and payment assistance, visit www.columbiagasva.com/assistance or call 1-800-543-8911.

In addition to our payment assistance options, Columbia Gas offers a number of energy-efficiency programs to help lower energy usage and bills. Visit www.columbiagasva.com/energy-efficiency for more information on available programs and other ways to save.