Elaine Luria speaks at event helping veterans find quality jobs
Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) gave remarks at the Grow with Google & United Service Organizations (USO) Training in Virginia Beach today.
Representatives from USO and Google facilitated networking opportunities and workshops to help participants develop their skills, find jobs, and grow their careers.
In a brief introductory speech, Congresswoman Luria spoke to attendees about her background in the Navy and in Congress. She discussed her work as a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. Congresswoman Luria stressed the importance of supporting our transitioning servicemembers, veterans, and military families.
“It’s great to see a service organization partner with private industry to help servicemembers, veterans, and their families,” Congresswoman Elaine Luria said. “In today’s dynamic economy, it is so important that we give our veterans the training and resources they need to find fulfilling employment and advance their careers. Our bravest men and women deserve only the best after serving our nation.”
