Elaine Luria introduces House resolution honoring Virginia Beach shooting victims

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) has introduced a resolution honoring the 12 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims, heroic first responders, brave city officials, and resilient broader community as Virginia’s full U.S. House delegation joined in bipartisan support.

All 11 members of Virginia’s U.S. House delegation are original cosponsors on the resolution.

“In order to understand Virginia Beach’s grief, America must know the 12 names, their stories, and their unforgettable impact,” Congresswoman Luria said. “I have introduced this resolution so Congress can properly remember the victims and honor the heroism that emerged from this tragedy. I thank Virginia’s Congressional Delegation for showing strong support for our community. Swift passage of this resolution will make clear that the Commonwealth and nation grieve with Virginia Beach.”

“This has been a terrible week for Virginians, and all of our hearts are broken for the victims and their loved ones,” Congressman Bobby Scott said. “However, though all of the Commonwealth mourns after yet another tragic mass shooting, we are all united in our support for the Virginia Beach community. I thank Congresswoman Luria for her leadership in introducing this resolution.”

“I am devastated by the horrific shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center,” Congressman A. Donald McEachin said. “My heart aches for the victims, their families, the Virginia Beach community, and the entire Commonwealth. We will mourn together.”

“My heart continues to be with the victims of the tragedy in Virginia Beach and their families,” Congressman Rob Wittman said. “This resolution honors the victims as well as gives thanks to the countless first responders and Virginians who saved so many lives that day. I am proud to partner with my fellow Virginia members as we stand united against these senseless acts of violence.”

“The shooting on May 31 was a dark moment for the people of Virginia, and our hearts ache for the community of Virginia Beach,” Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said. “As we stand together as a Virginia delegation, we remember each life taken, each survivor, and each family impacted. They will never be forgotten, and we are committed to keeping their memory alive, comforting those who grieve, and staying strong as a Commonwealth.”

“My heart and many across Virginia broke when we heard of the tragedy that occurred in Virginia Beach last week,” Congressman Denver Riggleman said. “I continue to pray for the victims, their families, and all affected. I thank the first responders, emergency personnel, and law enforcement for their bravery and commitment to duty. This resolution that the Virginia delegation has come together to support is an important step to help the community heal and honor all those affected by this terrible tragedy.”

“We are still shocked and saddened by the horrific act of violence in Virginia Beach,” Congressman Morgan Griffith said. “I am honored to sign onto this resolution along with my Virginia congressional colleagues to show that Southwest Virginia stands with the victims, the first responders, and all the souls affected by this tragedy.”

“My heart breaks — and our entire Commonwealth is heartbroken — for the 12 Virginians lost to this terrible tragedy. No family and no community should have to suffer like this,” Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton said. “In the midst of our collective grief, let us thank our brave first responders who demonstrated extraordinary courage to save lives and prevent further tragedy. I know all Virginians are united in our resolve to come together and work to ensure this is the last mass shooting in our Commonwealth. We stand with Virginia Beach.”

“As a Commonwealth, and as a congressional delegation, our hearts break for those lost during this tragedy in Virginia Beach,” Congressman Gerry Connolly said. “I thank my colleagues, especially Congresswoman Luria, for coming together in this difficult time to celebrate the life and legacy of these 12 brave Virginians.”

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google