Elaine Luria endorses Joe Biden for president

Virginia Congresswoman Elaine Luria has endorsed former vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic Party presidential nomination.

Luria represents the Second District, which voted for Donald Trump for president in 2016.

Luria on Biden:

“Our current president has repeatedly failed to put country over party and his own personal gain. At this moment in history, we need a leader who is dedicated to correcting our course and restoring the soul of this nation. That’s Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden is ‘battle-tested’ on the world stage, in Congress, and in the White House. He will defeat Donald Trump and win in tough districts like mine. When he walks into the Oval Office, he will immediately get to work, rebuild the middle class and restore our standing on the world stage. I proudly endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States.”

