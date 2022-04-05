Eggstravaganza returns to Charlottesville High School on Saturday
The annual Eggstravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at Charlottesville High School.
This free, fun, and family-friendly event features an egg hunt, arts & crafts, and a photo op with a bunny!
Participants are split into age groups, 1-3, 4-7, and 8-12 by the baseball field at Charlottesville High School. Participants should bring their own basket to hunt for eggs.
The year’s event is presented by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation in conjunction with Albemarle County Parks & Recreation. The baseball field at CHS is located on the eastern side of the campus closest to Melbourne Road.
For more information, call (434) 970-3260 or visit the city’s Parks and Recreation Website.