Eggstravaganza returns to Charlottesville High School on Saturday

The annual Eggstravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at Charlottesville High School.

This free, fun, and family-friendly event features an egg hunt, arts & crafts, and a photo op with a bunny!

Participants are split into age groups, 1-3, 4-7, and 8-12 by the baseball field at Charlottesville High School. Participants should bring their own basket to hunt for eggs.

The year’s event is presented by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation in conjunction with Albemarle County Parks & Recreation. The baseball field at CHS is located on the eastern side of the campus closest to Melbourne Road.

For more information, call (434) 970-3260 or visit the city’s Parks and Recreation Website.

